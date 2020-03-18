Kalvakuntla Kavitha to file nomination as TRS MLC

HYDERABAD

18 March 2020 10:48 IST

TRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has finalised the candidature of Ms. Kalvakuntla Kavitha as the party’s nominee for the MLC seat under Nizamabad Local Bodies category. Ms. Kavitha will file her nomination on Wednesday.

Daughter of the Chief Minister Ms. Kavitha represented Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat between 2014-19 but lost the last years general election to BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind.

The seat fell vacant after the sitting MLC Bhupati Reddy lost his membership for anti-party activities and joining the Congress party. With overwhelming number of ruling party members in the local bodies, Ms. Kavitha is expected to have a cakewalk. The Congress is yet to decide its candidate.

