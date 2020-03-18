Kalvakuntla Kavitha to file nomination as TRS MLC

TRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has finalised the candidature of Ms. Kalvakuntla Kavitha as the party’s nominee for the MLC seat under Nizamabad Local Bodies category. Ms. Kavitha will file her nomination on Wednesday.
Daughter of the Chief Minister Ms. Kavitha represented Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat between 2014-19 but lost the last years general election to BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind.
The seat fell vacant after the sitting MLC Bhupati Reddy lost his membership for anti-party activities and joining the Congress party. With overwhelming number of ruling party members in the local bodies, Ms. Kavitha is expected to have a cakewalk. The Congress is yet to decide its candidate.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.