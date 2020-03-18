Telangana

Kalvakuntla Kavitha to file nomination as TRS MLC

Kalvakuntla Kavitha | File

Kalvakuntla Kavitha | File   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The seat fell vacant after the sitting MLC Bhupati Reddy lost his membership for anti-party activities and joining the Congress party.

TRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has finalised the candidature of Ms. Kalvakuntla Kavitha as the party’s nominee for the MLC seat under Nizamabad Local Bodies category. Ms. Kavitha will file her nomination on Wednesday.

Daughter of the Chief Minister Ms. Kavitha represented Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat between 2014-19 but lost the last years general election to BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind.

The seat fell vacant after the sitting MLC Bhupati Reddy lost his membership for anti-party activities and joining the Congress party. With overwhelming number of ruling party members in the local bodies, Ms. Kavitha is expected to have a cakewalk. The Congress is yet to decide its candidate.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 10:51:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/kavitha-to-file-nomination-as-trs-mlc/article31096935.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY