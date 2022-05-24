Kavitha to address women legislators’ conference in Kerala

MLC and former Lok Sabha member Kalvakuntla Kavitha will address the session on “Under-representation of Women in Decision Making bodies” in the august gathering hosted by Kerala Legislative Assembly on May 27.

Ms. Kavitha along with Ms. Ritu Khanduri, Speaker (Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha), Ms. Annie Raje, National Federation of Indian Women, will be addressing the session and Ms. Remya Haridas, Member of Parliament will moderate the session.

National women legislators conference, Kerala, will be held in Tiruvanathapuram from May 25 to 27 .