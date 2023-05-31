Kavitha supports women wrestlers’ cause

May 31, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha came out in support of protesting women wrestlers who were demanding arrest of the WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh, accused in sexual harassment.

She said that women wrestlers had brought pride to our country with their victories across the globe and absolute silence by the Government at the Centre was no response to the emerging issue. She demanded action by the Government.

She tweeted: ‘It is the hard work, dedication and patriotism of our women #Wrestlers that showed this talent of India to the world. The Government of India must think in the interest of the country in these 5 days. Even after a serious charge like POCSO, the accused is out in public, justice is no way can be denied to the victim, and the ongoing brutality with these gold medal awarded women players is absolutely reprehensible. The Government must know that entire country wants an answer and the world is watching.”

Ms. Kavitha demanded action against the accused amid protests by women wrestlers in Delhi. She said that entire country wanted an answer while the world was watching the actions.