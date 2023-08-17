Kavitha slams Congress slogan, says party won’t be able to withstand if BRS cadre start revolting

August 17, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

If the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) workers start revolting, Congress would not be able to withstand them, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has said.

Speaking in Bodhan in Nizamabad district on Wednesday, she was responding to the Congress slogan of ‘Thirgabadam Tharmikodham’, which literally means ‘let’s revolt and chase them away’ and said if people have to revolt, they have to revolt against the Congress party that failed to ensure development despite ruling for several decades. On the other hand, Chief Minister, K.Chandrasekhar Rao had created a new model of development that everyone was envious of.

Ms.Kavitha urged people to think, and asked whether they want KCR who gives 24-hour power supply or the Congress that had said three hours of power was sufficient for farmers. After the formation of Telangana state, the BRS government provided schemes to every household without discriminating against people in the name of caste and religion, she added.

The MLC said some elements in India divide people in the name of caste and religion but in Telangana, the government celebrates the festivals of all religions and constructs buildings for ensure the self-respect of all castes. She asserted that 1.30 lakh job vacancies were announced and filled in Telangana alone while no job vacancies have been filled on such a large scale in the BJP and Congress-ruled states. She reminded that more than 30 lakh jobs have been created in the private sector, thanks to the policies of the BRS government.

Stating that the BRS had a deep connection with Telangana people while other parties treated them just as voters, she added that was the reason the Chief Minister comes out with path-breaking schemes for them such as loan waiver for farmers. She advised BRS leaders to visit farmers and explain to them all about Rythu Bandhu scheme and loan waiver.

Ms. Kavitha said Rahul Gandhi was talking about the danger of democracy in the country but in Telangana as long as KCR was there, democracy will flourish. Telangana is the only State with a Muslim as Deputy Chief Minister, she pointed out.

Earlier, she led a massive padayatra along with MLA Shakeel and addressed a public meeting. She targeted the Congress saying the party gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ but focused on ‘Garib Hatao’.