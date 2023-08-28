Kavitha slams Cong., BJP for showering ‘false’ affection on ryots, Dalits

August 28, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have alleged that the Congress is trying to deceive Dalit and tribal communities once again in the name of SC, ST Declaration, and termed it as merely an extension of programmes being implemented by the BRS government by increasing the amount, as if it were an auction.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kamareddy on Monday, MLC K.Kavitha said the declaration announced by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was like participating in an auction to enhance the amount for programmes already being implemented. She sought to know what the Congress did for Dalit and tribal communities when it was in power except for garnering their votes.

On the ‘Rythu Gosa’ public meeting held by BJP in Khammam on Sunday, she said Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking about farmers’ welfare was like an assassin paying homage to his victims as it was due to the three anti-farmer laws made by the Centre that about 850 farmers died in the year-long struggle against the legislations.

She stated that the Centre had aped the Rythu Bandhu scheme of the Telangana government and implemented it as PM-Kisan. However, after giving the benefit to 13 crore farmers initially, the Centre pruned the number to only 2.5 crore now, citing various reasons.

Ms.Kavitha said both the Congress and BJP were trying to shower affection on the farming community and Dalits to mislead them before the next elections. She mentioned that after making tall promises before the elections in Karnataka, the Congress government there now was citing poor finances of the State as the reason for delaying implementation of certain promises. She sought to know whether they were not aware of the finances while making those very promises.

She sought to know what moral right the BJP had to seek farmers’ support in Telangana when it had asked the State government to go for the installation of meters for agricultural power connections and linking it with an additional borrowing limit of ₹25,000 crore in five years. The BRS government preferred farmers’ interests and had said no to the Centre’s proposal, she mentioned.

Speaking at Choutpally in Nizamabad district later, she said the BRS government was creating wealth and distributing it among all sections of people including a bouquet of welfare/development measures for the farming community.