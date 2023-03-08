Kavitha shamed Telangana with her role in liquor scam: Congress

March 08, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress has reacted sharply to the notices served by the Enforcement Directorate to MLC. K. Kavitha stating that Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was trying to gain political mileage from the episode by trying to evoke Telangana sentiment when she had shamed Telangana in the eyes of the country.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president, Mahesh Kumar Goud said Kavitha’s impending arrest is also a ploy being played together by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the BRS to consolidate anti-BRS votes towards the BJP. Congress has gained strength in Telangana and the BRS has realised that it can help the BJP gain prominence only by attacking it.

“People should realise that both the BJP and BRS were together for the last 9 years and they will be together in the future too. The present drama is only to undermine Congress chances in the elections,” Mr. Goud alleged in a statement.

Former MP and senior leader Ponnam Prabhakar accused Ms. Kavitha of shaming Telangana by involving in the liquor scam. On Women’s Day when the country was celebrating their achievements, Kavitha has become a blot on Telangana’s name and fame, he alleged. Mr. Prabhakar also said the BJP should end the drama around Kavitha’s role and arrest her. “When the CBI and ED summoned Sonai Gandhi to their office for questioning why are they going to the residence of Ms. Kavitha for questioning her,” he asked.

