Kavitha returns home with party ranks giving her a rousing welcome

Published - August 28, 2024 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLC K. Kavitha, along with her son Aditya and husband Anil Kumar, after reaching Hyderabad on Wednesday following her release from Tihar Jail in Delhi. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the Delhi Liquor Policy cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), returned to the city with a large number of party activists and leaders receiving her at the airport.

She was given a traditional welcome at the airport by the party activists. She went to her residence in a long convoy of vehicles with the BRS supporters bursting crackers. Speaking after reaching home, she reiterated that she was innocent and had nothing to do with the case but was implicated in the case by political rivals to trouble her family .

Later, she tied rakhi on her elder brother and working president of the BRS K.T. Rama Rao. She also took blessings from her mother by touching her feet. Family members and party leaders including legislators were present at her home when she arrived.

