Kavitha participates in Bathukamma festival at Solapur

She arranged Bathukamma at the residence of BRS leader Nagesh Walyal and also at Dasharath Gope’s home

October 23, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLC K. Kavitha participating in Bathukamma festivities at Solapur, in Maharashtra, on Sunday.

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha visited Solapur in Maharashtra on Sunday and participated in Bathukamma festival organised by the people from Telangana living there. She interacted with workers in the textile and beedi rolling industries.

She arranged Bathukamma at the residence of BRS leader Nagesh Walyal and also at Dasharath Gope’s home.

After participating in Bathukamma rally from Datta Mandir, she participated in the celebrations at Punjal Maidan.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons, she said opinion polls during the elections were conducted in different methods and there is no need to give weightage to those conducting such polls while sitting in the television studios. Only the poll of farmers and women are important and such polls have already indicated that BRS is set to win the election with a huge majority for the third time in a row.

She explained that the BRS government had empowered farmers, women, youth, SC, ST and OBC communities with various interventions during the last nine years and the party is confident that the good work put in by its government would ensure a win for it again. The Congress party had copied its schemes and announced six guarantees with some changes here and there but there is nobody to guarantee those promises, after Karnataka’s recent experience, she said.

On Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she said the party candidates’ deposits were forfeited in 105 constituencies during the 2018 Assembly elections and the number would be higher this time.

