Kavitha offers special puja at Jogulamba temple

February 18, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MLC K. Kavitha offered special prayers at Balabrahmeswara Swamy and Jogulamba temples at Alampur on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Ms. Kavitha said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was established with an intention to offer good leadership to the nation as an alternative to the present ‘extreme’ leadership ruling the nation. She said that the thinking of the present leadership was not good for the nation.

“People in other states are demanding to implement the schemes being implemented in Telangana. Once there used to be no drinking water despite having Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. Now we are supplying under Mission Bhagiratha even to interior places. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made a padayatra to RDS in the past and moved entire district as part of agitation. Palamur is witnessing reverse migration and people from other places are coming here to work,” said Ms. Kavitha promising that Jogulamba temple would be developed in the near future.

MLAs Abraham, B. Krishna Mohan Reddy, and A. Venkateswara Reddy, and ZP Chairperson Saritha were present.