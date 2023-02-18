HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kavitha offers special puja at Jogulamba temple

Wishes ‘good leadership’ to the nation

February 18, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

MLC K. Kavitha offered special prayers at Balabrahmeswara Swamy and Jogulamba temples at Alampur on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Ms. Kavitha said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was established with an intention to offer good leadership to the nation as an alternative to the present ‘extreme’ leadership ruling the nation. She said that the thinking of the present leadership was not good for the nation.

“People in other states are demanding to implement the schemes being implemented in Telangana. Once there used to be no drinking water despite having Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. Now we are supplying under Mission Bhagiratha even to interior places. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made a padayatra to RDS in the past and moved entire district as part of agitation. Palamur is witnessing reverse migration and people from other places are coming here to work,” said Ms. Kavitha promising that Jogulamba temple would be developed in the near future.

MLAs Abraham, B. Krishna Mohan Reddy, and A. Venkateswara Reddy, and ZP Chairperson Saritha were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.