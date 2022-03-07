Kavitha meets Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiary

MLC and former Lok Sabha member K. Kavitha met a Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiary in the city on Monday and interacted with her.

Ms. Kavitha visited the house of Shailja who got married six months ago and had lunch with her mother Yadamma. Shailja’s house is located in Banjara Hills and the MLC, during her visit, had various discussions with the family. The family thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his support in getting Shailja married.

The government under Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak has been extending financial assistance of ₹ 1,00,116 to the beneficiary.

Ms. Kavitha in a series of tweets said: “CM KCR’s historic Kalyana Lakshmi scheme has touched many lives and given wings to dreams of many parents and their daughters. The initiative provides financial support of ₹1 lakh to help parents who struggle to perform their daughter’s marriage.”

“I met Shailaja, a beneficiary of CM KCR’s Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme. Over lunch we discussed about various things including how the financial assistance helped her.”