Kavitha leaves for Delhi

March 08, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha left for New Delhi on Wednesday evening but Bharat Rashtra Samiti leaders denied her visit was meant to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi liquor scam as she had already written to the investigating agency to schedule her questioning after March 11.

Ms. Kavitha’s departure after she had issued a statement in the morning that she would seek legal opinion on the date for questioning as she had prior engagements on Thursday when she was summoned by the ED raised intense speculation in BRS circles about her plans. She also avoided talking to mediapersons on arrival at the Delhi airport, which only fuelled further speculation.

The timing of Ms. Kavitha’s departure climaxed with ED’s notice to her to appear for interrogation on the one hand and her own plans to make arrangements for her hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday along with leaders of various parties and women’s organisations. A large number of activists of Bharat Jagruti organisation that she headed also left for Delhi to participate in the protest demanding enactment of Women’s Reservation Bill. She is also expected to address a media conference in Delhi on Thursday calling for success of the protest.

Sources said Ms. Kavitha had written to the ED to postpone her questioning to any day after March 11 but there was no response from the agency.

Cabinet discussions

Meanwhile, the Cabinet to be presided by the Chief Minister on Thursday is likely to be dominated by discussion on ED summons to Ms. Kavitha. Mr. Rao is expected to seek the suggestions of Ministers on the way forward if Ms. Kavitha is arrested.

Mr. Rao had convened another meeting of BRS Parliamentary and legislature parties and its State executive on Friday. A release said the meeting would also be attended by BRS district presidents, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, chairmen of various corporations, District Cooperative Central Banks and District Cooperative Marketing Societies.