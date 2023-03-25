ADVERTISEMENT

Kavitha launches poster for Women’s Reservation Bill

March 25, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha. | Photo Credit: ANI

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi has been demanding tabling and passing of Women’s Reservation Bill. After the BRS party, Opposition parties, women’s organisations and civil societies supported protest at Jantar Mantar on March 10 in New Delhi and a round table discussion with MPs from opposition parties, civil societies, activists and students on March 15, MLC Kavitha launches yet another campaign.

MLC Kavitha launched a poster, from her official social media handles, demanding tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill on Friday. The Bharat Jagruthi, under the leadership of the former MP from Nizamabad, will hold three programmes across the country next month, to demand for Women’s Reservation Bill. She will also write postcards and letters to academicians and professors in support of Women’s Reservation Bill.

The poster carried the message: “Let’s empower women, let’s empower India : Support Women’s Reservation Bill. Why is Women’s Reservation Bill not a priority? #WomensReservationBill #MorePowerToWomen”

The organisation will soon launch miss call campaign. The campaign will also have round table discussions on Women’s Reservation Bill across colleges and universities in India.

