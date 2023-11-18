Kavitha lashes out at Gandhis for not apologising to Telangana people

November 18, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - hyderabad

“What stops the Gandhi family – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – from raising Jai Telangana slogan in their election rallies here and also apologise to the people of Telangana for forcefully keeping the region merged with Andhra for six decades, if the Congress is so committed and concerned about the State,” asked BRS leader and MLC K. Kavitha.

She took to a social media platform to condemn the statement of former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram on formation of Telangana State and also the hesitation of Gandhis in hailing Telangana on Friday. She demanded an unconditional apology from Mr. Chidambaram after he said on Thursday that the party was sorry, if some people had lost their lives in the movement for statehood. She said the conditional apology from Mr. Chidambaram amounted to insulting the martyrs.

It was unfortunate that the Gandhi family could carry out their Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana but could not say a word hailing Telangana – Jai Telangana. She remarked that the Gandhis were also yet to find the way to reach the Martyrs Memorial (Amaraveerulu Stupam) to express respects to those who sacrificed their lives in support of statehood to Telangana.