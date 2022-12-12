Kavitha gets fresh summons in Delhi excise policy row  

December 12, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS MLC and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, who was questioned by a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation at her residence on Sunday, it was learnt, was served fresh sumons pertaining to the investigation into the Delhi excise policy row.

As required by the investigators, it is now her turn to submit all the evidence with her at a date and location to be specified by the agency.

Ms. Kavitha, the former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, was questioned under Criminal Procedure Code 160 (Police officer’s power to require attendance of witnesses) in the row.

Her name figuring in the Enforcement Directorate’s remand report of Amit Arora, an arrestee in the Delhi excise policy row, on November 30 prompted the CBI to enter the scene and question her.

The remand report also mentioned details of the digital devices, as per a IMEI analysis of the call detail records, the 36 suspects/accused, including Ms. Kavitha, used or destroyed during the time. Two mobile numbers with 10 different IMEIs, in use between September 2021 and August 2022, were listed against Ms. Kavitha’s name.

According to sources, the crux of the questioning by the CBI on Sunday was in general about the various evidence forms linked to the row and in particular, about mobile devices and the IMEIs, used by her.

And accordingly, the suspected evidence, purportedly in Ms. Kavitha’s custody, was required by the agency for further investigation, and thus a fresh notice under Cr. PC 91 (summons to produce a document or a thing necessary for the purpose of investigation) was served.

It was not clear if the CBI already directed her to report to its office on a particular date for the required procedure. Neither Ms. Kavitha nor the investigating agency officially released a statement regarding the development.