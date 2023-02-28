ADVERTISEMENT

Kavitha extends support to bereaved family of Dr. Preethi

February 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has stated that the State government would initiate stern measures to prevent recurrence of incidents that have driven Dr. D. Preethi, a first year PG medicine student, to take to the extreme step and said those responsible would not be spared.

In a letter addressed to the parents of Dr. Preethi, Sharada and D. Narender, the MLC said on Tuesday that she was deeply moved by the incidents and shocked by her death as she was among the crores of people who had wished her recovery. She was unable to digest the fact that a promising career in medicine was nipped in the bud.

Admitting that the words of comfort and solace being extended to the bereaved family, particularly the parents, were too little before their grief, Ms. Kavitha hoped that no other parents face such a situation in future. The BRS MLC assured that both the State government and BRS in its capacity would stand by the bereaved family.

The MLC stated that people of Telangana were with the bereaved family in its traumatic situation.

