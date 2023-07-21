Kavitha dares Arvind to prove allegations made against her or apologise

July 21, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad D. Arvind to prove the allegations made against her within 24 hours or seek an unconditional apology.

Speaking to newspersons at Nizamabad on Friday, she challenged Mr. Arvind to prove as to who had given her money (as commission) in underground drainage and ring road works. She reiterated that the BRS government was functioning transparently unlike the previous governments when the ruling parties used to sanction works only for commission.

She stated that it was because of BRS elected representatives the incomplete ring road was completed and people of Nizamabad were well aware as to which family had swindled money pertaining to the underground drainage work. Ms. Kavitha said she kept quiet when Mr. Arvind targeted her father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but now he was dragging the name of her husband, who was not in politics, and she would not tolerate it.

Stating that she would make it a point to work for the victory of BRS candidate from wherever Mr. Arvind contested the next elections. She pointed out that there was no contribution of the Centre in Sriramsagar Project Rejuvenation Scheme and also schemes like Rythu Bandhu.

Turning to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, she said it was the same person, when he was with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who had termed Sonia Gandhi as a demon now was praising her as a goddess. She also recollected how Mr. Reddy had said that Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had gone missing like a dove in Pavuralagutta, but he was claiming the late soul as his leader.

On Mr. Reddy’s comments on free power to farmers, Ms. Kavitha sought to know whether he had the guts to say that three-hour supply was enough for Congress party’s entrepreneurs having industries. She alleged that Congress was conspiring to bring back the role of middlemen in the land records management system.

