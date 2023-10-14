Kavitha criticises Revanth for politicising Pravalika’s suicide

October 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has reacted strongly to the attempts of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy to politicise the ending of life by an unemployed woman, Pravalika, who was preparing for TSPSC Group-II exam.

In a statement, Ms. Kavitha said on Saturday that it was unfortunate that the young woman had resorted to the extreme step but the bereaved family needs support and sympathy and not politicisation of her suicide. She sought to know whether it was the policy of the Congress to politicise such acts by the youth.

She accused the Congress of playing the lives of the unemployed youth in the State by making its sympathisers file cases against notifications and exams in courts. In spite of all such attempts of the Congress, the BRS government had filled over one-lakh vacancies and the process was on for about an equal number.

Ms. Kavitha pointed out that it was the Congress MLA D. Sridhar Babu who had demanded in the Assembly that Group-II exam be postponed for allowing the aspirants enough time for preparation. Similarly, Mr. Revanth Reddy too had made similar demand through a social media platform post.