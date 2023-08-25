Kavitha asks people to consider track record before making choice between BRS, rival parties

August 25, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has asked the people to make a choice between a party that has been implementing the crop loan waiver for the second time since 2014 and providing 24×7 free power to agricultural pump-sets and the parties which were talking about only 3-hour supply to farming and installing meters to agricultural connections.

Speaking at a procession taken out by the BRS ranks at Perkit Chowrastha in Armoor of Nizamabad district on Friday, she alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre had written off ₹15 lakh crore debt of corporate companies in the name of non-performing assets but had never thought of doing the same for farmers. MLA A. Jeevan Reddy and MLC A. Lalitha and other took part in the rally.

Instead, the BJP government had brought in three anti-farmer legislations and it was only after more than a year-long protest by farmers’ organisations and death of about 850 farmers as part of the protests that the Centre had withdrawn the new laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kavitha stated that it was Mr. Jeevan Reddy who went on an indefinite fast for 9 days in support of the red jowar farmers’ issue in 2007 and it was party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had made him withdraw the fast by offering lime juice to Mr. Jeevan Reddy and had promised to release ₹13 crore to the farmers to compensate them for their exploitation by traders whenever Telangana government would be formed. Accordingly, the amount was released in 2014 after formation of Telangana and the amount was distributed among the red jowar farmers.

The BRS MLC stated that the party had won 63 seats in 2014, 88 in 2018 and it would be more than 100 in 2023. She also stated that Ms. Lalitha would also be provided with better opportunities by the party in future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.