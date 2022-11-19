Kavitha and KTR welcome to join BJP, says Union Minister

November 19, 2022 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Friday, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “spreading lies about his daughter being threatened by BJP leadership” to  join the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t do such things to induct a leader in the party. If Ms. Kavitha and TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao voluntarily want to join our party, they are welcome,” he remarked.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he condemned the attack on Nizamabad BJP MP Dharampuri Arvind’s residence by TRS workers and claimed that since the BJP is gaining strength, the TRS is targeting the party leaders to “create terror.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  4. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
  5. National Conference to see a churn as Farooq Abdullah may step down
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He charged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is avoiding receiving or meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to the State as he is “scared in view of his involvement in lot of irregularities.” The TRS government had a surplus budget during the State formation but now is debt-ridden due the “wrong policies” of the Chief Minister. The State is also losing out on many benefits by not implementing Central schemes, he said.

The Minister was on a two-day tour of the State where he visited Bhongir and L.B. Nagar constituencies to interact with the party workers and social media handlers to explain the government schemes to be taken to the people. Later in the day, he tweeted about the winter session of Parliament commencing from Dec. 7, and continuing till Dec. 29, having 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US