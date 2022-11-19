Kavitha and KTR welcome to join BJP, says Union Minister

November 19, 2022 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, on Friday, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of “spreading lies about his daughter being threatened by BJP leadership” to join the party.

“We don’t do such things to induct a leader in the party. If Ms. Kavitha and TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao voluntarily want to join our party, they are welcome,” he remarked.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he condemned the attack on Nizamabad BJP MP Dharampuri Arvind’s residence by TRS workers and claimed that since the BJP is gaining strength, the TRS is targeting the party leaders to “create terror.

He charged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is avoiding receiving or meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to the State as he is “scared in view of his involvement in lot of irregularities.” The TRS government had a surplus budget during the State formation but now is debt-ridden due the “wrong policies” of the Chief Minister. The State is also losing out on many benefits by not implementing Central schemes, he said.

The Minister was on a two-day tour of the State where he visited Bhongir and L.B. Nagar constituencies to interact with the party workers and social media handlers to explain the government schemes to be taken to the people. Later in the day, he tweeted about the winter session of Parliament commencing from Dec. 7, and continuing till Dec. 29, having 17 sittings spread over 23 days.