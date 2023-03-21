Kavitha accuses ED of ‘deliberate leakage’ of false info on her phones

March 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has taken exception to the allegation of Enforcement Director (ED) that she had destroyed mobile phones on which she had conversed with others on Delhi liquor policy and addressed a strongly-worded letter to the enforcement agency on Tuesday on it while going for third-day examination in the case.

She exhibited the mobile phones she used in the past, pertaining to the period of Delhi liquor policy formulation, to mediapersons before proceeding to the ED office for third day of her examination under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED authorities in the Delhi liquor policy case.

In the letter addressed to Assistant Director of ED Jogender, she stated that she was submitting all the earlier phones, as sought by the agency, that she might have used in the past and which she could gather. She was submitting the phone without any prejudice to her right and contentions including whether a woman’s phone could be intruded in the teeth of her right to privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency had chosen to make insinuations against her in the investigation of a complaint filed against some of the accused in the case in November last year alleging that certain phones stand destroyed, Ms. Kavitha pointed out, adding that it amounted to a glaring act of malice on part of the agency. She sought to know under what circumstances the agency had made such an allegation when she was not even summoned or asked any question/information.

Stating that she was called by the agency only this month, Ms. Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said she had reasons to believe that accusations made against her in November last were not only malafide and misconceived but also prejudicial. Further, “the deliberate leakage of the false accusation to the public has led to a political slug fest allowing my political adversaries flaunting the accusations”.

The BRS leader noted that her political adversaries were accusing her of destroying the so-called evidence and causing great harm to her reputation and defaming her and her party as also lowering her image in the eye of public at large. She observed that an agency like ED was becoming a privy and party to such acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest.

Earlier, BRS MPs G. Ranjinth Reddy, B. Venkatesh Nethakani and others alleged that ED was flouting norms by continuing its ‘investigation’ even after 6 pm with an objective to harass her psychologically.

Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud demanded an apology from Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay for their allegation that Ms. Kavitha had destroyed phones she used in the past. He sought to know why the BJP Government at the Centre was allowing financial offenders Neerav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and others who had duped banks to the tune of ₹thousands of crore.