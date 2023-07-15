ADVERTISEMENT

Kavita urges NRIs to invest in Telangana

July 15, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

President of the Bharat Jagruti and MLC participates in Bonalu in Australia

The Hindu Bureau

MLC K. Kavitha carrying Bonam along with Telangana women living in Brisbane, Australia at the Bonalu festival organised by the Bharat Jagruthi in Brisbane.

Member Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha appealed to Non-Resident Indians in Australia to invest in Telangana with confidence like they were celebrating the life of Telangana through festivals like Bonalu and Bathukamma.

Participating in a Bonalu festival in Brisbane, Australia, organised by Bharat Jagruthi, she said one out of every two IT jobs in India was being created in Telangana showcasing its strength and the confidence of the multi-national companies that were coming to Hyderabad. She said in the last nine years Telangana has attracted 47 billion US$ of investments with the government creating a friendly eco-system. Today with 9.5 lakh jobs in the IT sector Hyderabad was among the hot destinations in the world.

Later, she along with the Telangana women residing in Australia carried a Bonam to the local temple and offered prayers. Bharat Jagruti Australia president Srikar Reddy Andem and BRS Australia president Kasarla Nagender Reddy were among present.

