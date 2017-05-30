Telangana

Kavi sammelanam

more-in

A gathering of poets - ‘kavi sammelanam’ will be held on the eve of Telangana State Formation Day at Kothagudem Club on Wednesday, announced Joint Collector M. Ram Kishan. This would involve various poets reciting poems on developmental activities in Telangana. Each one would be given three minutes. The interested can register over phone No.: 7093335549.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Khammam
authors and poets
poetry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:25:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/kavi-sammelanam-in-kothagudem/article18649660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY