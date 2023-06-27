Kaushik Reddy terms Eatala couple’s charge against him ‘big joke’

June 27, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy has termed accusations levelled against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Eatala Rajender and his wife E. Jamuna as lies.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the martyrs memorial in the middle of a road at Huzurabad was removed as part of the road widening after the Municipal Council had adopted a resolution and he had nothing to do with it. The resolution was also sent to Mr. Rajender and he too had approved it.

Further, he explained that there was no name plaque on the old martyrs memorial and the question of Mr. Rajender’s name inscribed on it would not arise at all. He alleged that Mr. Rajender was unable to digest the fact that the new and better martyrs memorial was unveiled recently by him but the plaque had the name of Mr. Rajender too along with others.

On the charge of the Eatala couple levelled on him that he had given ₹20 crore contract to murder Mr. Rajender, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said it was “big joke”. “In fact, it was proved several times in the past that Mr. Rajender had resorted to murder politics in Huzurabad and Telangana activist Balaraju was got killed by Mr. Rajender. He had even conspired to kill me and the windscreens of my car were shattered in an attack on me in 2018 at the behest Mr. Rajender,” the BRS MLC alleged.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy observed that Mr. Rajender was levelling such charges on him with the fear of defeat in the next election. It was Mr. Rajender who was trying get him killed and the allegation of killing contract was part of the larger conspiracy, he said. He sought to know how Mr. Rajender had constructed a fortress in 5 acres land from the position of not having a proper shelter and whether the hens in his poultry farm were laying golden eggs.

