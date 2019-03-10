Kasturba Vidyalayas, a picture of neglect

The morale of teachers in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) and Telangana State Model Schools in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district has taken a beating, thanks to laxity in initiating correctional steps related to supplies by the Education department.

As the provisions contractor failed to deliver supplies, Special Officers (SO) of the 16 KGBVs, all women, and principals of two Model Schools are forced to purchase provisions for students every month on credit.

Lakhs owed

Each of the SOs owes a few lakh of rupees to private provision suppliers in respective mandal headquarter villages. Even the milk and vegetable suppliers have not been paid their dues since October last year, said sources.

The KGBVs were established in 2005 and impart residential education to girls, the intake in each of the institutions being 200 between classes VI and X. The facility is meant for students who are orphans, semi orphans, from below poverty line families, child labourers or those subjected to some kind of abuse.

The government spends ₹1,000 per student per month and ₹32,000 towards purchase of milk besides a maintenance fund of at least ₹15,000. The provisions are purchased through a process of tender, which in the current academic year was over in July. “The supply was irregular between July and September and stopped completely thereafter. We were told to ‘manage’ by purchasing the provisions from open market October onwards,” said an official of a KGBV institution.

Collector’s promise

“The contractor could not supply and we had asked the SOs to purchase the provisions,” admitted KB Asifabad Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu. “However, I have released the money which will be paid to the SOs directly,” he clarified.

When his attention was drawn towards the lack of cohesion between the Education department and school managements, with the latter accusing the former of exerting unnecessary pressure on them while settling bills, he assured to address any outstanding issues. He also promised to look into the matter of release of maintenance funds.