HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karne Shireesha of ‘Barrelakka’ fame gets support from intellectuals and students

November 25, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi
Academic and writer Kancha Ilaiah, along with students and intellectuals from the city, campaigns for Karne Shireesha aka ‘Barrelakka’ at Kollapur on Saturday.

Academic and writer Kancha Ilaiah, along with students and intellectuals from the city, campaigns for Karne Shireesha aka ‘Barrelakka’ at Kollapur on Saturday.

Students, intellectuals and retired employees led by academic and writer Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd are rallying behind Karne Shireesha, the Independent candidate who filed her nomination from the Kollapur Assembly constituency in Nagarkurnool district.

About 70-80 people, together with Mr. Ilaiah, left for Kollapur from the Arts College building of Osmania University on Saturday, in a rally of 15 vehicles tied with banners, in order to campaign for Ms. Shireesha.

Widely popular by the name ‘Barrelakka’ after a selfie video she had shot about unemployment issue in the State, Ms. Shireesha is contesting against powerful candidates such as Jupally Krishna Rao from Congress and B. Harshavardhan Reddy from Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Mr. Rao was the winning candidate in 2014 elections from BRS (then TRS). Mr. Reddy contested from Congress in 2018 elections, and switched parties after he got elected.

Ms. Shireesha, on the other hand, is a 26-year-old Dalit graduate, and one among the lakhs of students waiting for the job notifications from the State government. Vexed with the status of unemployed in Telangana, she did a video where she could be seen grazing buffaloes, which, she explains, was due to absence of job notifications.

After her video went viral on social media platforms, she was slapped with a suo motu case by the police. Very recently, her brothers reportedly were picked up by unidentified persons and beaten up, which is presumed to be due to her decision to contest the polls.

Mr. Ilaiah, who led an entourage of supporters to Kollapur, believes that Ms. Shireesha has an edge over her opponents, based on the support she is receiving during the campaign.

“People loved her. There was tremendous response from aged men and women too, let alone the youth. Youngsters received her with open arms in every locality, senior citizens took her inside their homes, hugged her and kissed her. I have never seen this kind of response earlier,” Mr. Ilaiah shared.

‘Let her win’

He has made an appeal to all her opponents from the mainstream political parties to desist from their respective campaigns and let her win.

“Campaign against her means campaign against all the unemployed youth. She is young, energetic and promises to prevent suicides by the unemployed youth. If she wins, it will be a new moral breakthrough for Indian democracy fraught with money, corruption, and power politics,” Mr. Ilaiah said.

He also urged the unemployed youth to arrive at Kollapur on the polling day to act as her agents at each of the 260 polling stations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.