Karnataka’s Cong. govt. is ATM for TS polls: Minister

November 10, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajiv Chandrasekhar alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has been using the State as an ‘ATM’ to channelise funding for the party to fight elections in Telangana.

“The Karnataka Congress government has no funds for promised welfare schemes under the many guarantees it had made before the elections but a huge pile of money, ₹109 crore, was recovered from a contractor and this money was to be used to fund elections in Telangana,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

“Congress promises many things but will never implement them and Karnataka, where the party has come to power again, is a good example as the government is struggling to implement the guarantees. For Anna Bhagya, they are telling people that rice is not available and blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

“For Gruha Lakshmi also, there is no money. For 200 units of free power for Gruha Jyothi, there is no power at all. Unemployment allowance is being extended to only those who graduated last year but not to those who completed before that,” claimed the Minister.

He pointed out that Congress, which had ruled Telangana for about 65 years, and BRS for the last 10 years, have not developed the State to the level they could have taken it. “Both these parties have cheated the people and anyone who goes outside Hyderabad can easily understand that,” he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the time has come for TS to have a leader from a non-dynastic family as the Chief Minister, and that too from a Backward Class community.

