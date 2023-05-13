Karnataka results will repeat in Telangana, say elated Congress leaders

May 13, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a show of unity, all Telangana Congress leaders came on a single platform and announced that the Karnataka results will repeat in Telangana that will go to polls in a few months.

Telangana Congress Committee president, A. Revanth Reddy, along with AICC in charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, former PCC chiefs N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, V. Hanmanth Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy and former Union Ministers spoke to the media and said Karnataka defeated a communal and corrupt BJP government and the same would repeat in Telangana soon.

Mr. Reddy equated the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government with the ‘40% Commission BJP government’ saying the BRS was 30% commission government as was revealed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself when he spoke of BRS MLAs collecting ₹ 3 lakh from every beneficiary of Dalita Bandhu scheme. “It is similar to 40% BJP government and the CM KCR himself revealed this,” he said adding that Telangana people were waiting for their turn now.

He said Karnataka and Telangana had lots of similarities in a lot of aspects including culture. The Hyderabad-Karnataka region was part of the Hyderabad state and of the 41 Assembly seats there, Congress won a majority. Apart from that several Telugu speaking districts in Karnataka also chose the Congress. “That impact will be here in Telangana.”

The Congress chief took potshots at IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s tweet where he argued that Karnataka results would not repeat in Telangana. Mr. Reddy said nowhere KTR expressed his pleasure on the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Why is he so unhappy that Modi was defeated there,” he asked.

Stating that BJP and BRS were friends and Telangana people were not seeing them as separate parties, he asked why KCR refrained from visiting Karnataka and appealed to people to defeat Mr. Modi. “Instead of organising public meetings in Maharashtra he could have organised a similar meeting in Karnataka and sought Modi’s defeat,” he said. “The intention of KCR was not to play any role to defeat the BJP.”

Earlier, the Gandhi Bhavan erupted with celebrations at the news of the Congress gaining seats in Karnataka. A large number of Congress workers and leaders turned up and expressed their pleasure bursting crackers. Mr. Revanth Reddy along with senior leaders offered special prayers at the Bajrangibali temple in Nampally and also prayed at the Nampally dargah.