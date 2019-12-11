Karnataka results bound to have big impact in neighbouring States: BJP

The resounding political victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent bypolls in Karnataka giving its government a complete majority is “a politically very significant development” and is bound to have a “big impact” in neighbouring States, including Telangana, said party national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday.

“It once again indicates that the Congress party’s decline is irreversible across the country and the BJP has the golden opportunity to occupy the space. It is no different in Telangana and we are going to fight and struggle to become the alternative here,” he said, in an interaction with the media at the State office along with woman chief A. Vijaya, party spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao and others.

Mr. Rao, who was the party in-charge in Karnataka, and enjoying the limelight of having marshalled the victory does not think that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his party are invincible.

“Political movements and struggles will bring out its own leaders just as Mr. Rao came to the forefront during the separate State agitation. When the time comes, an alternative leadership will emerge,” he observed.

The BJP leader did not want to read too much into Huzurnagar byelection result won by the Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) -- stating that his party was nowhere in the picture and ruling parties are chosen by the people in such polls. He also did not think that the Chief Minister emerged supreme in the TSRTC strike. “What can the poor worker do when he is denied pay for two months? It was an unequal fight -- but Mr. Rao lost goodwill among people as well as RTC employees,” he remarked.

The general secretary was evasive when asked if he was in the party leadership race in Telangna. First he gave a philosophical reply on how for “lateral entrants into the party” like him and Ram Madhav have to show more “political successes” before being accepted as mass leaders. In any case, it was a matter between him and the party chief Amit Shah, he retorted to persistent queries.