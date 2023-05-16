Karnataka poll results likely to figure in BRSLP meet with tough talk by party chief

May 16, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An extended meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Legislature Party and Parliamentary Party will be held at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, on Wednesday basically to discuss the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day planned to be organised for 21 days from June 2.

Although the State will enter 10th year of its formation on June 2, the fete to be held this year will be 10th with the first formation day celebrated on June 2, 2014. The meeting assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of poll results of the Karnataka Assembly. The Legislature Party meeting is followed by the Cabinet meet on May 18.

Apart from party MLAs, MLCs and MPs, its State executive members and State-level Corporation Chairpersons have been told attend the Wednesday’s meeting in the party office, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. According to party sources, the issue of Karnataka election results is expected to come up prominently at the meeting with the party chief likely to make some tough talk on “non-performers”.

The party president had already hinted to sitting MLAs at the party’s foundation day meeting held on April 27 that he would not hesitate to replace their candidature in case they failed to pull up socks to improve their graph in the public view as well as in the party’s barometer.

“The decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day will anyway be discussed with the party president giving instruction to the elected representatives and other leaders about their role in taking the progress of the State in all spheres since June 2, 2014 to people as effectively as possible as part of the efforts to turn it into positive vote for the Assembly elections due by the year-end. At the same time, the Karnataka elections results will also be decoded briefly to make the party leaders ready to weather anti-incumbency”, a senior leader of the party explained.

The Chief Minister is expected to give directions to party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other leaders how to highlight the State’s success led by the party government by comparing sector-wise scenario before formation of the State and the current scenario. It’s also a matter of coincidence that the extended meeting of BRS Legislature and Parliamentary Party is scheduled on May 17, the day on which TRS (BRS) held its firs major public meeting at Karimnagar in 2001.

It is understood that the party is also planning to scale up its activity in Maharashtra with a two-day training camp for the party members there later this week.