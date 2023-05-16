Karnataka poll results failed to bring any change in BJP, Congress: Council Chairman

May 16, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council G. Sukender Reddy has criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making comments dividing society on communal lines during his visit to Karimnagar. He observed that they indicate the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) conspiracy to come to power again at the Centre by fanning communal passions.

Speaking at Nalgonda on Tuesday, he felt that BJP did not learn even a small lesson from its defeat in Karnataka and there was no change in its mindset. People had defeated its efforts to win elections by dividing society on communal lines, but the comments of the Assam Chief Minister make it clear that they (BJP) would not make any amends.

Similarly, the Congress party was also unable make amends in its system of selecting Chief Minister even after getting a handsome majority in Karnataka. The party was yet to make a decision on the new Chief Minister even four days after declaration of results. In spite of tall claims of internal democracy, its State units had no powers to chose a Chief Minister and people must think over it as to what kind of leadership the party would provide.

Stating that Congress leaders of Telangana were daydreaming about power here after the party’s success in Karnataka. However, the people of Telangana were well informed and they would not allow Congress and BJP leaders’ dreams come true as they were firmly behind the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his development model of a proper combination of welfare and development.

Cautioning the people of Congress and BJP ploys to mislead them here, he said the Congress affairs of Rajasthan were a good example of how the party was tied up with dousing bickering all the time instead of complete focus on development of the State. It was not outsiders but the Congress leaders themselves had revolted against the Chief Minister there and kept the political uncertainty alive for the last five years.

He stated that only a leader such a Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao would ensure proper development of the State and country.