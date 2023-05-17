Karnataka poll result will have no impact on TS: BJP president

May 17, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that people of Karnataka voted as per the “local conditions” and the results “will have no relation or impact whatsoever on Telangana” on Wednesday.

But, the BRS and other parties had been trying to keep the Congress “afloat” to ensure there was a split in the anti-establishment vote in the next elections and also undermine BJP’s position as main alternative, he said.

“We won bypolls in Dubbak, Huzurabad and many corporator seats in GHMC. There is no Congress in TS and their celebrations were limited to Gandhi Bhavan. The party even lost its deposit in Munugode bypoll,” he pointed out.

Talking to the media after participating in the launch of youth sports meet – ‘Khelo India -Jeeto Bhagyanagar’ at the Nizam College grounds organised by Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency limits as part of the countrywide programme, he said when the BJP won 18 states no one had asked about the impact on Telangana and accused a section of the media of taking sides to benefit the BRS.

“There is also lot of debate on ‘Hindutva’ being defeated, however our successful ‘Hanuman Jayanti Yatra’ in Karimnagar has debunked it. An appeal has been made to lift suspension on MLA T. Raja Singh as he is a protector of the faith. We are hopeful of a positive response,” he said to a question.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said there was nothing “wrong” in former Minister Eatala Rajender going to New Delhi to meet the top leadership though he has not been issued any summons. “Unlike Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, our central leaders meet anyone who seeks an appointment. Mr. Rajender has not gone to meet the Gandhis anyway,” he remarked.

Turning his attention towards the BRS Government which is preparing to celebrate 10 years in power, the Karimnagar MP demanded a white paper on the achievements of each department during the period,

“Why doesn’t KCR talk about what he has done for TS so far? In the last decade, he has ignored the artistes, poets, intellectuals as well as families of the martyrs involved in the separate state agitation and instead had joined hands with anti-Telangana forces. His MLAs are now competing with KCR family in scams,” he alleged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said when people were unhappy with the government for its various failures in health, education, agriculture, housing and others, there was no meaning in the government tom-toming achievements spending hundreds of crores of tax payers’ money.