ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka official visits Telangana to study forestry initiatives

May 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary, Environment & Forests, Jawaid Akhtar has completed a two-day tour of the Telangana State to study the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and its effects on the state’s greenery quotient.

Touring the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, Mr. Jawaid Akhtar visited the Forest research nursery in Dulapally, Oxygen urban forest park in Kandlakoya, the greenery developed along the Outer Ring Road, avenue plantation along the internal roads in Hyderabad, and the plantation on central medians.

After being explained by OSD to the Chief Minister Priyanka Varghese the flagship afforestation scheme of the Telangana government, Mr. Jawaid Akhtar praised the initiative, and appreciated in particular, the effort for urban forest parks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, he met the PCCF (HOFF) R. M. Dobriyal, and other forest officials and learnt about the Haritha Haram action plan for the last nine years, a statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US