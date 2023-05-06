Karnataka official visits Telangana to study forestry initiatives

May 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary, Environment & Forests, Jawaid Akhtar has completed a two-day tour of the Telangana State to study the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and its effects on the state’s greenery quotient.

Touring the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, Mr. Jawaid Akhtar visited the Forest research nursery in Dulapally, Oxygen urban forest park in Kandlakoya, the greenery developed along the Outer Ring Road, avenue plantation along the internal roads in Hyderabad, and the plantation on central medians.

After being explained by OSD to the Chief Minister Priyanka Varghese the flagship afforestation scheme of the Telangana government, Mr. Jawaid Akhtar praised the initiative, and appreciated in particular, the effort for urban forest parks.

Later, he met the PCCF (HOFF) R. M. Dobriyal, and other forest officials and learnt about the Haritha Haram action plan for the last nine years, a statement said.