HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka official visits Telangana to study forestry initiatives

May 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary, Environment & Forests, Jawaid Akhtar has completed a two-day tour of the Telangana State to study the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and its effects on the state’s greenery quotient.

Touring the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, Mr. Jawaid Akhtar visited the Forest research nursery in Dulapally, Oxygen urban forest park in Kandlakoya, the greenery developed along the Outer Ring Road, avenue plantation along the internal roads in Hyderabad, and the plantation on central medians.

After being explained by OSD to the Chief Minister Priyanka Varghese the flagship afforestation scheme of the Telangana government, Mr. Jawaid Akhtar praised the initiative, and appreciated in particular, the effort for urban forest parks.

Later, he met the PCCF (HOFF) R. M. Dobriyal, and other forest officials and learnt about the Haritha Haram action plan for the last nine years, a statement said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.