Karnataka Deputy CM wrote to Foxconn for its Hyderabad unit’s relocation to Bengaluru, alleges KTR

November 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has made a startling revelation that Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar has addressed a letter to the Chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, which is setting up its unit at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in September with a proposal to consider relocation of the unit to Bengaluru.

Speaking at a meeting with Telangana State Advocates body here on Saturday, he made a mention of Mr. Shivakumar’s letter to the Foxconn citing it as an example of what would be in store for Telangana in case Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not supported. The governance of Telangana would take place from Delhi via Bengaluru in the event of people supporting Congress in the State.

The Foxconn management had agreed to establish its unit due to four years of persistent efforts by the Telangana government and the company was allotted 200 acres of land at Kongara Kalana and the construction of the facility was in progress. The first production from the facility would come into the market in May next and the unit was expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities to thousands of techies and others.

Mr. Rama Rao stated that the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister had also tried to impress upon the Foxconn Group Chairman that several multinational tech units in Hyderabad have also expressed interest in relocating to Bengaluru, stating that they (Congress government in Karnataka) were anticipating formation of a friendly government in Telangana soon and assured, in the letter, that the company would not encounter any hindrance from that (Telangana) State government in the relocation of the Apple AirPods making unit from Hyderabad.

Further, it was told in the letter that the move holds numerous other mutual benefits. Not only will it complement the Apple phone manufacturing industry, but will also leverage the City’s (Bengaluru) transportation facilities, infrastructure and available workforce. The Karnataka Deputy CM also reportedly noted in his letter that being located in Bengaluru will also enhance Foxconn’s international recognition.