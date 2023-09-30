Karnataka Congress funding Telangana elections: KTR

September 30, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Hyderabad

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao accused the Congress government in Karnataka of levying ‘election tax’ on builders in that State to fund the Telangana Congress for elections.

‘Scamgress’

Posting on “X” (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the Minister said, “Apparently Karnataka’s newly elected Congress Government has started levying a ‘political election tax’ of ₹500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress.” He further added, “Old habits die hard. The Grand old party and its rich legacy of Scams is legendary and that’s why it’s been rechristened ‘Scamgress’. No matter how much money they pump, people of Telangana cannot be fooled. Say NO to SCAMGRESS in TS.”

Countering KTR’s post, TPCC president Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao developed cold feet seeing the six guarantees of the Congress while his son KTR was indulging in senseless talk.

‘Kalvakuntla Scamily’

Taking to “X”, he said, “KCR’s family dreams about commissions even in sleep and it’s better the Minister leaves Karnataka Congress alone and talk about the ‘Kalvakuntla Scamily’ in Telangana, referring to the corruption allegations against the government. He said the BRS government was surviving by selling land and generating revenues through liquor sales.

Mr. Reddy also said that the CAG has published how the government was selling land and to whom. “A real estate mafia empire is built by the BRS and the Congress has every detail of it. We will make all these count once Congress comes to power,” he warned. “You cannot stop the Congress now,” he posted.

