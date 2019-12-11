Karimnagar will be developed on a par with Hyderabad: Gangula

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said that he would strive for the development of Karimnagar on the lines of Hyderabad city and take measures for promotion of the tourism in the town.

The Minister addressed a press conference here on Wednesday along with MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and former MLC T Santosh Kumar on completion of one year of his election as Karimnagar legislator. He was elected as legislator from Karimnagar in 2009, 2014 and 2018. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the people of Karimnagar Assembly segment for reposing faith on him and electing him thrice from the constituency.

Stating that Karimnagar Assembly segment was neglected since Independence during the last 70 years, he said that the TRS government after attaining power had accorded priority for the development of the town on all fronts. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his maiden visit to Karimnagar after attaining power in August 2014 had released ₹ 106 crore for the beautification of 14.5 km length R&B roads, which were 90 per cent complete, he said.

Besides, the Chief Minister had released ₹ 350 crore for the development of the town on all fronts, he said. He said Karimnagar City Renovation (KCR) island in the waters of the Lower Manair Dam would be developed at a cost of ₹ 22 crore with cottages, conference halls, and children’s play area etc as part of tourism promotion.

The cable stayed bridge across the river Manair taken up at a cost of ₹ 186 crore would become a landmark for Karimnagar town, he said and added that the bridge would be completed by June 2020 and reduce the travel distance from Karimnagar to Sadasivapalli on Warangal route. The Manair river front would be developed at a cost of ₹ 506 crore. The IT tower was ready for occupation in another few months and they had tied up with 11 companies for setting up offices and provide employment to locals. Mr. Kamalakar reiterated that he would talk politics only during the elections and later he would focus only on development of his Karimnagar Assembly segment.

The completion of Manair river front, cable-stayed bridge, KCR island and the IT tower etc would definitely encourage tourism in the town, he claimed.