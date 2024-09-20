Karimnagar student wins NLEPC award, felicitated in New Delhi

Shubhashree Sahu, a student of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar, received the INSPIRE Award-MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) at the 11th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC) held in New Delhi from September 17 to 19.

She bagged the award for presenting an innovative project, ‘Multi-functional eco-friendly agro machine’, of great utility for farmers. Shubhashree Sahu is the sole winner from Telangana to receive the prestigious award at the 11th NLEPC, according to a press release.

She is among the top 31 winners of the INSPIRE awards from across the country, who were felicitated at the valedictory ceremony of the event in the national capital on September 19.

The 31 exhibits of the young innovators will be showcased at the annual festival of innovation and entrepreneurship at Rashtrapathi Bhavan in New Delhi.

