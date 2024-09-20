ADVERTISEMENT

Karimnagar student wins NLEPC award, felicitated in New Delhi

Published - September 20, 2024 08:28 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Shubhashree Sahu, a student of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar, received the INSPIRE Award-MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) at the 11th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC) held in New Delhi from September 17 to 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

She bagged the award for presenting an innovative project, ‘Multi-functional eco-friendly agro machine’, of great utility for farmers. Shubhashree Sahu is the sole winner from Telangana to receive the prestigious award at the 11th NLEPC, according to a press release.

She is among the top 31 winners of the INSPIRE awards from across the country, who were felicitated at the valedictory ceremony of the event in the national capital on September 19.

The 31 exhibits of the young innovators will be showcased at the annual festival of innovation and entrepreneurship at Rashtrapathi Bhavan in New Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US