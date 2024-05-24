ADVERTISEMENT

Karimnagar silver filigree artifacts to dazzle at Anant Ambani’s high-profile wedding ceremony

Published - May 24, 2024 03:22 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are pictured along with Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta at their pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar on March 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The elegance of Karimnagar’s silver filigree artifacts is set to captivate guests at the upcoming wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, to be held in Mumbai in July this year.

The Silver Filigree of Karimnagar (SIFKA) Handicrafts Welfare Society, representing the skilled artisans, bagged an order for a range of silver filigree artifacts through Reliance Retail’s Swadesh store, according to SIFKA sources. These exquisite artifacts are expected to be gifted to high-profile guests from around the world at the forthcoming wedding ceremony, sources added.

SIFKA has been supplying silver filigree artifacts including decorative and gift articles to the Swadesh store providing a fillip to the centuries-old craft. In 2007, SIFKA received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The Karimnagar silver filigree artisans showcased their intricate craftsmanship to the global audience earning laurels at the crafts expo held during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

