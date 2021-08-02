Karimnagar sees a spike in cases again

Reports 75 new infections, highest since July 24

COVID-19 cases in Karimanagar saw another surge with the district recording 75 new infections on Monday. This is the highest daily tally in the district in the past one week. The last time the cases in the district crossed 75 was on July 24 when 76 persons were detected with the infectious disease.

On the whole, the State logged 591 coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total to 6,45,997. While 1,07,472 samples were examined, results of 1,154 were awaited.

Apart from the 75 infections in Karimanagar, the new cases included 68 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 58 cases from Khammam, 51 from Warangal Urban and 32 from Pedapalli.

Two more COVID patients succumbed to the disease. With this, the death toll now stands at 3,807.

From March 2 last year, when the first COVID infection was detected in the State, over 2.21 crore samples have been put to test so far. Of the total cases, 8,819 were active as of Monday evening.