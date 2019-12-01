Karimnagar second in Hawk Eye app use after Hyderabad

The Karimnagar Police Commissionerate ranks second after Hyderabad city in the utilisation of Hawk Eye app by the people of the district for safety and security, said Commissioner of Police (CP) V.B. Kamalasan Reddy.

The CP formally inaugurated the Command Control and installation of 60 CCTV cameras at the RTC Bus Station Complex here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said a total of 65,000 people had downloaded the Hawk Eye app in the district, which is second in the State after Hyderabad city. Appealing to the people to download the app, he said it has special features for women’s safety and security.

Empowering citizens

“The app empowers people to become police without uniforms. Any person can send pictures or upload a video clip of any irregularity or crime taking place in their area so that the central server will download it and take instant action by sending the message to the nearest police station or patrol team. Incidentally, the sender’s information is kept confidential and he or she would send a message about action taken also,” Mr. Reddy explained.

Expressing concern over rising incidents of crime against women in the State, he called upon people in the district to dial 100 for police assistance, and the police will reach the spot within 10 minutes.

Thanking the shopkeepers of the bus station complex for coming forward for the installation of 60 CCTV cameras on the premises, Mr. Reddy said they would install an additional 25 CCTV cameras opposite Karimnagar One Town Police Station, Prathima Multiplex and Telangana Chowk, and link them with the RTC Command Control for close surveillance.

“One CCTV camera is equivalent to surveillance by 30 police personnel. Installation of 60 CCTV cameras had ensured deployment of 1,800 police bandobust at the bus station complex,” he said and added that they would closely monitor the cameras at the command control with the police personnel round the clock. RTC AO Lavanya, ACPs Ashok and Shankar Raju, inspectors Vijay Kumar, Deva Reddy and Vignan Rao, and others were also present.