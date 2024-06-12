Karimnagar round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ to be held on June 15

The Karimnagar round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ is scheduled to take place on June 15 at Maitri Residency, Beside Circus Ground. This culinary competition starting at 10.30 a.m aims to discover the top cooking talent in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Contestants are invited to showcase their best dishes or add a modern twist to classic recipes.

The event is being held in six cities across both the Telugu states, culminating with grand finals in Hyderabad on July 13 and Vijayawada on July 20. Winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for the first place, ₹50,000 for the second place and ₹25,000 for the third place.

Participants must bring their prepared dishes, featuring authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and must use Aashirvaad Masala Karam, presenting the wrapper at the venue. Additional points can be earned for dishes using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses and Bambino products, with proof of purchase required. There will also be an exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers, offering chances to win vouchers.

Celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will judge the competition, with winners receiving cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh. To participate, register at https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH , SMS your name <space> City <space> Dish name, or WhatsApp/call: 90593 57547 / 91213 41547.

The Our State Our Taste Cookery Competition is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino. The textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the jewellery partner is GRT Jewellers and the knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art.

