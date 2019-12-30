Karimnagar police’s special drive on New Year eve

Ahead of New Year revelry, Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police has decided to launch a special drive against drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, over-speeding and triple riding on December 31.
In a press note issued here on Sunday, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that traffic and law and order police would be posted on all main and internal roads for extensive checks to curb drunk driving.
Traffic curbs
In order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic in the town, police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement from December 31 to January 1.
Private buses, lorries and heavy vehicles would not be allowed into Karimnagar town from 8 a.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.
The Karimnagar Commissioner of Police has also urged New Year revellers not to create nuisance on roads and disturb others. Violators will be dealt with firmly, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.