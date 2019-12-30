Karimnagar police’s special drive on New Year eve

Ahead of New Year revelry, Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police has decided to launch a special drive against drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, over-speeding and triple riding on December 31.

In a press note issued here on Sunday, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that traffic and law and order police would be posted on all main and internal roads for extensive checks to curb drunk driving.

Traffic curbs

In order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic in the town, police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement from December 31 to January 1.

Private buses, lorries and heavy vehicles would not be allowed into Karimnagar town from 8 a.m. on December 31 to 6 a.m. on January 1.

The Karimnagar Commissioner of Police has also urged New Year revellers not to create nuisance on roads and disturb others. Violators will be dealt with firmly, he said.