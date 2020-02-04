Karimnagar police creating native forest, Miyawaki way

Police have taken the initiative of developing a dense native forest in an urban area with Miyawaki technique on the premises of Commissionerate Police Training Centre (CPTC) on the shores of LMD reservoir.

The authorities have planted 12,500 saplings of various varieties, including fruit bearing plants, across one acre on the campus. Drip irrigation system for watering the saplings is in place.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy planted the saplings on Monday.

The Minister appreciated Mr. Kamalasan Reddy for actively participating in several social welfare programmes. He, however, expressed concern over degradation of the environment due to destruction of forests which had led to change in seasonal patterns.

Lauding the police for taking up plantation of saplings at police stations and its other offices, Mr. Kamalakar assured to sanction CC roads to the CPTC under Smart City programme.

Mr. Reddy said they had planted 25,000 saplings on the premises of Markfed in 2018 and ensured 90% survival by providing water through drip irrigation system. Similarly, they had taken all measures for plantation of saplings at open places of all police stations and other police offices, he added.

CPTC principal S. Srinivas, vice-principal Shiva Bhaskar, Karimnagar ACP P. Ashok, inspectors T. Srinivas Rao, Vijaykumar, Deva Reddy, SB inspector Indrasena Reddy were also present.