Karimnagar police commissionerate gets ISO certification

Karimnagar Police Commissionerate office has received ISO 9001:2015 certificate from the HYM International Certifications Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad.

Representatives of the third party audit and certification body presented the certificate to Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana here on Saturday. The organisation has certified that the quality management system of the Commissionerate of Police, Karimnagar, has been assessed and found to be in accordance with the requirements of the quality standards of ISO 9001:2015.

Additional DCPs S. Srinivas and G. Chandramohan, and ACPs T. Srinivas Rao and Vijaykumar were present.