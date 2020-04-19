Karimnagar man tests negative, released from hospital

The Karimnagar district administration has heaved a sigh of relief with one more person, undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, being discharged after his test reports came negative on Sunday.

The district authorities shifted the man, who returned from the Markaz meeting in Delhi and tested COVID-19 positive a fortnight ago, to Gandhi Hospital.

He would however, be put under home quarantine for another 14 days, according to DM&HO G. Sujatha.

Now, among the 19 positive cases, 16 have been discharged for testing negative, including the 10 Indonesians. Currently, two persons from Karimnagar and one from Huzurabad are still undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

In the meantime, the district medical and health officials are inquiring about the health conditions of 93 persons, who were home quarantined in Karimnagar and Huzurabad towns.

The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police, which is strictly enforcing the lockdown and curfew in the district, has now decided to focus on maintaining social distancing at all shops, mainly vegetable markets.

Special police teams were formed on Sunday to ensure that people keep safe distance from each other at mutton, chicken and fish markets. Police have also asked every buyer and seller to wear masks.

Additional DCP (Administration) Chandramohan, Town ACP P. Ashok and other policemen visited various markets to ensure implementation of social distancing norms. They also asked people to not travel more than three kilometres to buy essentials and stay indoors during the lockdown period.