Karimnagar man involved in 13 burglary cases arrested

A 30-year-old man allegedly involved in a string of burglaries, including a temple theft case, was arrested by the Karimnagar rural police near here on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Thakur Jagan Singh alias Dinesh Singh, a resident of Ashoknagar in Karimnagar, police said.

He was apprehended by a police team during a vehicle checking drive at Bommakal road on the town outskirts on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, stolen valuables including 50 tola silver and 10 tola gold ornaments were recovered from his possession.

He was allegedly involved in a temple theft at Kothapalli village under Choppadandi police station limits and 12 other theft cases elsewhere in Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Mancherial, Kamareddy and various other districts.