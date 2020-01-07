Karimnagar IT centre likely to begin in Feb.: Planning Board V-C

Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has stated that the inauguration of the IT centre at Karimnagar, which has been postponed due to municipal elections, is expected to take place in the first week of February.

Speaking to the representatives of IT sector and professors who met him here on Tuesday, he expressed happiness over the inauguration of a couple of major IT companies’ operations at Warangal and it was like dream coming true for him. He recollected that as the MP representing Hanmakonda constituency during 2004-09, he had pursued sanction of IT SEZ to Warangal, when the decision was taken for establishing the IT SEZs at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as part of tier-two scheme.

Acquisition of land was done for the IT SEZ at Warangal following his request to the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy but there was no further work till formation of Telangana State. The efforts of the Telangana government had helped Cyient and Tech Mahindra to complete their buildings and start operations on Tuesday. He hoped that the IT industries would extend their footprint to all districts in the State in the coming years.

He stated that viable opportunities for establishing back-end offices and BPOs were high in rural areas. In the first phase, the focus of establishing the IT centres was on Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam and to other districts in the second phase, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.