Karimnagar govt. schools take a leaf out of TSWREIS’ book

Taking a cue from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society’s format where students don the role of teachers, the District Educational Officer (DEO) here has instructed teachers of government schools to take up innovative student-teacher initiative from Wednesday.

Following instructions from Principal Secretary of Education B. Janardhan Reddy, DEO S. Venkateshwarlu announced student-teacher activity in every class for reinforcement in teaching-learning process in all government, Zilla Parishad, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and model schools in the district. “The purpose of this programme is to make students attentive and interested to learn their subjects daily at home,” the DEO said.

As part of the programme, every teacher shall take up this activity before starting the lesson under part of the recapitulation or testing of previous knowledge. One student in a class shall be asked to share the central idea of the previous day’s class.

The students shall be selected at random or through lottery system so that every student would prepare for the task regularly, he said.

The activity would be continued in each class for every period daily, Mr. Venkateshwarlu said, adding that the students would be allowed to use teaching-learning material too. This activity is also intended to help students fight stage fear and public speaking.

The duration of the activity would not exceed 10 minutes per class so that the regular class, the one conducted by the teacher as usual, is not disrupted. The activity would be considered as supplementary for the regular teaching-learning process and no regular time table would be distributed, he stated.